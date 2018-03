Real Madrid's French head coach, Zinedine Zidane (R, back), watches players during the team's training session at Valdebebas Sport City in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid's French head coach, Zinedine Zidane, attends the team's training session at Valdebebas Sport City in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid's forwards Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Welsh Gareth Bale (R) attend the team's training session at Valdebebas Sport City in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Spain's top flight sides on Friday were preparing for the first round of La Liga matches since last week's international break.

One of the weekend's highlights should come at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, as Sevilla welcome runaway league leaders Barcelona on Saturday.