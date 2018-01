British Sam Suderland (L), winner of the Dakar 2017 in bikes, and Spanish Laia Sanz (R) pose during technical checking day prior to Rally Dakar 2018, in Lima, Peru, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Spanish motorcyclist Laia Sanz, one of only 14 women competing in the motorbike category of the 2018 Dakar Rally, told EFE here Friday that the process of expanding female participation in the event will be a gradual one.

Sanz, 32, reflected on the presence of women in the event as she prepared to ride in her 8th Dakar, where female competitors will make up only 10 percent of the 140-strong field in the motorbike race.