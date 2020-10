Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (top) looks to pass over Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (bottom) in the third quarter of their NBA Finals basketball game four at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (L) passes the ball over Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder (R) in the second quarter of their NBA Finals basketball game four at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James argues with the referees after a ball was ruled out of bounds off of him, which was later overturned on review, in the second quarter of their NBA Finals basketball game four at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers won Game 4 of the NBA Finals 102-96 against the Miami Heat at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Once again, the combination of forward LeBron James and center Anthony Davis proved to be the winning factor for the LA team, which is playing its first NBA Finals since 2010 and seeking its 17th title. EFE-EPA