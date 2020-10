Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter of the NBA Finals basketball game six between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 11 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Fans celebrate the victory of the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA finals Game 6, after defeating the Miami Heat, near the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 11 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate after defeating the Miami Heat to win the 2020 NBA Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 11 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Fans celebrate the victory of the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA finals Game 6, after defeating the Miami Heat, near the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 11 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (C) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Miami Heat to win the NBA Finals basketball game six between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 11 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers players celebrate with the Larry O'Brien trophy after defeating the Miami Heat to win the 2020 NBA Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 11 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Los Angeles Lakers lifted their 17th NBA championship trophy on Sunday after defeating the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the best-of-seven series, which they won 4-2.

This was the Lakers' first NBA title since 2010 and also ties them with the Boston Celtics for the most championship titles in NBA history. EFE-EPA