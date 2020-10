Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (front) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) get tied up as Herro break up a pass intended for Davis in the first half of their NBA Finals basketball game one at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 30 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (L) passes the ball as he is double-teamed by Miami Heat players Bam Adebayo (C) and Duncan Robinson (R) in the second half of their NBA Finals basketball game one at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 30 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (R) is guarded by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (L) in the first half of their NBA Finals basketball game one at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 30 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Los Angeles Lakers could not have gotten a better start in their return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 on Wednesday with an easy 116-98 victory against the decimated Miami Heat, in the first game of the best-of-seven series.

As expected, the combination of center Anthony Davis and forward LeBron James, who contributed 59 points, was the key that kept the game under the control of the Lakers, who returned to an NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. EFE-EPA