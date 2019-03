Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James listens to a question at Media Day during the All Star Weekend at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, on Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

A dozen games remain in the Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing first season with the services of all-time great LeBron James, but the only question that remains is when they will be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

The Lakers (31-39) on Sunday stumbled to perhaps their most embarrassing loss of the season, squandering an 11-point lead down the final stretch of the fourth quarter in a 124-123 road defeat to the lowly New York Knicks (14-56).