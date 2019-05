Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Dec. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel shouts at the officials during the during the second half of the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 27, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/CJ GUNTHER

The Los Angeles Lakers on Monday introduced their new head coach, Frank Vogel, who agreed to a three-year contract.

"The perception about our team is not always the same as reality and you block out the noise," Vogel said at his presentation press conference, alluding to the team’s absence from the NBA playoffs for sixth consecutive season.