Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton looks on during an NBA game on April 2, 2019, against the Oklahoma City Thinger at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. EPA-EFE/Larry W. Smith USE BY SHUTTERSTOCK PROHIBITED

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton gives instructions during an NBA game on April 9, 2019, against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center in Los Ángeles, California. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT/USE IN SHUTTERSTOCK PROHIBITED

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton gives instructions during an NBA game on April 4, 2019, against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. EPA-EFE/Etienne Laurent USE BY SHUTTERSTOCK PROHIBITED

A major overhaul under way within the Los Angeles Lakers' organization continued with the announcement that head coach Luke Walton's tenure at that storied NBA franchise will end after three seasons.

The departure of the 39-year-old Walton on Friday came as no surprise after the team failed to make the playoffs despite acquiring four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James as a free agent prior to the start of the season.