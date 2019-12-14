American rapper 'Lil Wayne (2-R) watches the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

epa08070039 Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (C), Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (L) and guard Duncan Robinson (R) fight for a rebound during the NBA basketball game between theLos Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (R) drives the ball past Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

The Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, with a double-double of 33 points and 10 rebounds led his team for an away win against the Miami Heat 113-110 on Friday, marking the latter's first loss at home this season.

The Lakers improved their already-strong season record to 23-3 and extended their second-longest winning streak to 13 games. The Angelenos recovered from a two-digit disadvantage to beat the Floridians, who are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings with 18 wins and 7 defeats. EFE-EPA