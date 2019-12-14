The Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, with a double-double of 33 points and 10 rebounds led his team for an away win against the Miami Heat 113-110 on Friday, marking the latter's first loss at home this season.
The Lakers improved their already-strong season record to 23-3 and extended their second-longest winning streak to 13 games. The Angelenos recovered from a two-digit disadvantage to beat the Floridians, who are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings with 18 wins and 7 defeats. EFE-EPA