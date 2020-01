Gregg Donovan holds flowers at a memorial for Kobe Bryant at L.A. Live Entertainment Complex, located across the street from Staples Center, the Los Angeles Lakers' arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, on 27 January 2020. Retired Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash along with eight others near Calabasas, California, USA on 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEX GALLARDO

National Transportation Safety Board officials and other authorities on 27 January 2020 survey the wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and eight other people near Calabasas, California, USA. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Tony Bisonio, with his two-year-old son Apollo, write on the ground at a memorial for Kobe Bryant at L.A. Live Entertainment Complex, across the street from Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX GALLARDO

People gather at a memorial for Kobe Bryant at L.A. Live Entertainment Complex, across the street from Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX GALLARDO

People react at a memorial for Kobe Bryant at L.A. Live Entertainment Complex, across the street from Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX GALLARDO

A boy puts flowers down at a memorial for Kobe Bryant at UCLA Health Training Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers training facility, in El Segundo, California, USA, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX GALLARDO

Fan stands in front of a memorial for Kobe Bryant at UCLA Health Training Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers training facility, in El Segundo, California, USA, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX GALLARDO

The Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers basketball game scheduled for Tuesday at the Staples Center has been postponed after the death of former Lakers star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the National Basketball Association said in a statement Monday. EFE-EPA