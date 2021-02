Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) vies for the ball with Cadiz's Ruben Sobrino (C) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match held between FC Barcelona and Cadiz CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 21 February 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/Toni Albir

Soccer fans in India will be able to sing anthems, learn about legendary players and the jargon of the best clubs in Spain through a collaborative project between LaLiga and Instituto Cervantes in New Delhi to boost the popularity of the sport and Spanish language and culture in the country.