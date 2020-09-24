LaLiga's director of Digital Strategy, Alfredo Bermejo, told the virtual forum 'Soccerex Connected' on Thursday that it was imperative to reach agreements with television channels and social networks to create "sustainable business models for all" as a way to fight piracy.

"For us, the approach is to have a position totally against piracy, not to allow it in any case, but at the same time we think that it is good to work with all the agents of the industry and try to create sustainable business models for all," he explained in a videoconference.