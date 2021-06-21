Barcelona will have to cut their players’ salaries to be able to keep Lionel Messi should he agree to renew his contract with the Catalan club, LaLiga president Javier Tebas said on Monday.
Barcelona's Argentine striker Lionel Messi prior to the LaLiga postponed match between Barcelona and Granada in Nou Camp stadium, Barcelona, Spain, 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Garcia
