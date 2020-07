Espanyol midfielder Wu Lei (right) fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Marcelo at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 28 June 2020. EFE/Alberto Estévez

RCD Espanyol’s relegation after 26 consecutive seasons in LaLiga jeopardizes the lucrative impact of Chinese midfielder Wu Lei, who generated interest in the Spanish league in his home nation and is already being courted by several international clubs.