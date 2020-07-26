Spain’s LaLiga on Sunday said it would cancel a play-off game that had been postponed in the country’s second division football league following an outbreak of Covid-19 at one of the club’s due to play.
Fuenlabrada's Chico Flores at the hotel where the team is isolating in A Coruña, Spain, 22 July 2020. EFE/Cabalar
