Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco in action during the MLB baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Indians in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Eddie Rosario of the Minnesota Twins hits the ball during the MLB baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Indians in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Jose Berrios of the Minnesota Twins pitches the ball during the MLB baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Indians in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

LaMarre sculpts the Twins' 2-1 win over the Indians in Puerto Rico

Outfielder Ryan LaMarre struck a walk-off single in the 16th inning to help the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Wednesday night and level their two-game series in Puerto Rico.

The Indians had beaten the Twins 6-1 on Tuesday night.