McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne of Belgium waves to fans on the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, north-east of Budapest, Hungary, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI

British test Formula One driver Lando Norris of McLaren in action during the first practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula Two driver Lando Norris, age 18, has signed a multi-year deal to join McLaren's Formula One lineup starting in 2019, the team announced Monday, and will replace Stoffel Vandoorne of Belgium when he leaves at the end of this year.

Norris will team up with Spain's Carlos Sainz, and is currently a member of McLaren's young driver program competing at the Formula Two level, where he holds the second spot in the general classification.