Gabriel Costa (R) of Sporting Cristal vies for the ball with Marcelino Moreno (C) of Lanus during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Sporting Cristal of Peru and Atletico Lanus of Argentina at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Sporting Cristal's goalkeeper Patricio Alvarez (top) in action during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Sporting Cristal of Peru and Atletico Lanus of Argentina at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Renzo Revoredo (R) of Sporting Cristal vies for the ball with Rolando Garcia (L) of Lanus during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Sporting Cristal of Peru and Atletico Lanus of Argentina at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Argentina's Lanus lost Wednesday 2-1 to Peru's Sporting Cristal in Lima, yet managed to progress to the next round of the Copa Sudamericana soccer tournament riding on a 4-2 advantage from the first leg.

A goal at the 85th minute by defender Rolando Garcia Guerreño allowed the Argentinian side - runners-up in the last year's edition - to progress to the next round on a 5-4 aggregate.