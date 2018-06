Argentinian National Team's head coach Jorge Sampaoli (L) chats with his player Manuel Lanzini during a team's training session at FC Barcelona's sport complex in Sant Joan d'Espi, outside Barcelona, Spain, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Argentinian National Team's Manuel Lanzini (C) takes part in a team's training session at FC Barcelona's sport complex in Sant Joan d'Espi, outside Barcelona, Spain, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro García

West Ham and Argentina's midfielder Manuel Lanzini is to miss the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup due to a rupture of a ligament in his right knee which he sustained during Friday's training session with the national team, the Premiere League club reported.

Lanzini joined "Albiceleste," the Argentinian national team, for the squad's practice session ahead of traveling to Russia for the World Cup.