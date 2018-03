The Italian Head of Fiorentina Diego Della Valle (C-L) and Matteo Renzi (C-R) of the Democratic Party arrive to attend the funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori in Florence, Italy, Mar 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

Supporters of ACF Fiorentina mourn at the funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori in Florence, Italy, Mar 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

ACF Fiorentina players arrive to attend the funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori in Florence, Italy, Mar 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

Supporters of ACF Fiorentina hold up scarves at the funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori in Florence, Italy, Mar 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

Thousands of fans gathered in the Italian city of Florence on Thursday as teammates, politicians and representatives from the world of Italian soccer attended the funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

Astori, 31, died of cardiac arrest in a hotel room in the northern Italian city of Udine on Sunday, ahead of a Serie A game against Udinese.