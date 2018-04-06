(L-R) Emma McKeon, Brianna Throssell and Madeline Groves of Australia celebrate after winning the Women's 100m Butterfly final on day two of swimming competition at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Clyde Lewis of Australia celebrates winning the Men's 400m Inidividual Medley on day two of swimming competitions at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Gold medalist Mitch Larkin of Australia during the medal ceremony for the Men's 100m Backstroke Final on day two of swimming competitions at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA/DARREN ENGLAND

Mitch Larkin topped an Australian one-two in the men's 100m backstroke final at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Larkin finished in 53.18, 0.77 second ahead of fellow Aussie Bradley Woodward in second.