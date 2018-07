Leonie Kung of Switzerland in action during her first round match against Johanna Larsson of Sweden at the WTA Women's Championship tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Johanna Larsson of Sweden reacts during her first round match against Leonie Kung of Switzerland at the WTA Women's Championship tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Sweden's Johanna Larsson, the No. 2 seed, defeated Switzerland's Leonie Kung 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday to advance to the round of 16 at the Swiss Open in Gstaad.

Larsson needed just over an hour to top Kung, a wild card who lost in the Wimbledon girls singles final to Poland's Iga Swiatek.