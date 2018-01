Real Madrid's player Sergio Ramos (back) vies for the ball against Mauricio Lemos (R) of Las Palmas during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and U.D. Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spain's Las Palmas on Monday announced that it has reached an agreement with Serie A side Sassuolo on the loan of defender Mauricio Lemos to the Italian club.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan is scheduled to travel to Italy for a medical examination at his new team on Tuesday.