Real Sociedad's Sergio Canales (C) in action against Malaga players Ignasi Miquel (L) and Manuel Iturra (R) during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Malaga CF and Real Sociedad at La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga, southern Spain, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS DIAZ

Las Palmas head coach Paco Jemez (R) and Davis Simon (L) leave the pitch after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between UD Las Palmas and Deportivo Alaves at Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELVIRA URQUIJO A.

Las Palmas players react after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between UD Las Palmas and Deportivo Alaves at Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELVIRA URQUIJO A.

Las Palmas on Sunday suffered a 4-0 home defeat by Deportivo Alaves in the 34th round of La Liga action and was relegated to the Spanish Second Division.

Las Palmas has joined Malaga, which was also relegated to the Second Division.