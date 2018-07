Villarreal's defender Mario Gaspar (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the Primera Division Liga match between Villarreal and Las Palmas UD at Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Oct. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Domenech Castello

UD Las Palmas is set to return on Tuesday to Gran Canaria, Spain, after spending a week in England training for their 2018/2019 season in the second-tier Spanish league, after being relegated last season.

The club's players are set to train Wednesday for their friendly against fellow Atlantic Ocean island team Maritimo of the top-tier Portugese league, to take place at Maspalomas Municipal Stadium on Saturday.