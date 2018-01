Nigerian players (L-R) Anthony Nwakaeme, Etebo Oghenekaro, and Chidiebere Nwakali before the International Friendly soccer match between Argentina and Nigeria in Krasnodar, Russia, Nov 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

La Liga team Las Palmas on Wednesday announced the addition of Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo, on loan from Portuguese side CD Feirense, with an option to purchase.

Etebo, who arrived Tuesday night in Gran Canaria, can play as a forward or an attacking midfielder.