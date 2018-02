UD Las Palmas defender Ximo Navarro (left) vies for the ball with Malaga's Samuel during a La Liga match on Monday, Feb. 5 in Las Palmas. EFE-EPA/Elvira Urquijo A.

UD Las Palmas fans cheer Alen Halilovic after he scored the winning goal against Malaga in a La Liga match on Monday, Feb. 5 in Las Palmas. EFE-EPA/Elvira Urquijo A.

Malaga striker Brown Ideye (left) goes up for a ball against UD Las Palmas in a La Liga match on Monday, Feb. 5 in Las Palmas. EFE-EPA/Elvira Urquijo A.

Alen Halilovic scored in the 90th minute here Monday to give UD Las Palmas a 1-0 victory over Malaga in a battle between clubs facing relegation from La Liga.

The Croatian international caught Malaga goalkeeper Roberto by surprise to boost the hosts to 17 points, three points from safety, while the visitors remain dead last with 13 points.