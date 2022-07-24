Real Madrid fans wait for the gates to open before a US pre-season game between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 23 July 2023. EFE-EPA/JOE BUGLEWICZ

FC Barcelona fans wait for the gates to open before a US pre-season game between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 23 July 2023. EFE-EPA/JOE BUGLEWICZ

FC Barcelona fans wait for the gates to open before a US pre-season game between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 23 July 2023. EFE-EPA/JOE BUGLEWICZ

FC Barcelona fans wait for the gates to open before a US pre-season game between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 23 July 2023. EFE-EPA/JOE BUGLEWICZ

It is not just about the roulettes and poker at the casinos anymore, or partying at the clubs all night, Las Vegas on Saturday woke up with its DNA altered temporarily and put all its bets on the "el clasico" between legendary Spanish soccer clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Situated right next to Las Vegas Strip, the street that houses the most famous casinos, the Allegiant Stadium is ready to forget about its usual occupants, NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, and host the La Liga soccer teams on Saturday night for an exciting friendly.