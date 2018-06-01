Russia's Maria Lasitskene, competing under the neutral flag, confirmed her dominance in the high jump on Thursday and extended her winning streak to 39 wins at the track and field Golden Gala in Rome where American Ronnie Baker won the 100m and Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou imposed her dominance in the 200m.
The night at the Rome Olympic Stadium also saw Fred Kerley's 400m season's best record victory (44.33), the South African World Champion Luvo Manyonga winning the long jump and Croatian Sandra Perkovic winning the discus throw (68.93m).