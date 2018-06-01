Sandra Perkovic from Croatia competes in the Women's Discus Throw event during the Rome Diamond League Golden Gala 2018 at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, 31 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Abderrahaman Samba from Qatar celebrates after the Men's 400m hurdles event at the Rome Diamond League Golden Gala 2018 at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, 31 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Mariya Lasitskene from Russia competes in the Women's High Jump event at the Rome Diamond League Golden Gala 2018 at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, 31 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Luvo Manyonga from South Africa competes in the Men's Long Jump event during the Rome Diamond League Golden Gala 2018 at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, 31 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Ronnie Baker from USA reacts after the Men's 100m event at the Rome Diamond League Golden Gala 2018 at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, 31 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

(L-R) Filippo Tortu from Italy, Ronnie Baker from USA and Christian Coleman from USA compete in the Men's 100m event during the Rome Diamond League Golden Gala 2018 at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, 31 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Marie-Josee Ta Lou from Ivory Coast celebrates after the women's 200m event at the Rome Diamond League Golden Gala 2018 at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, 31 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Russia's Maria Lasitskene, competing under the neutral flag, confirmed her dominance in the high jump on Thursday and extended her winning streak to 39 wins at the track and field Golden Gala in Rome where American Ronnie Baker won the 100m and Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou imposed her dominance in the 200m.

The night at the Rome Olympic Stadium also saw Fred Kerley's 400m season's best record victory (44.33), the South African World Champion Luvo Manyonga winning the long jump and Croatian Sandra Perkovic winning the discus throw (68.93m).