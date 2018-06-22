Neymar of Brazil reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Neymar of Brazil reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Philippe Coutinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Philippe Coutinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the 1-0 with Neymar (L) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Stoppage time goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar Jr. lifted Brazil to a narrow victory over a determined Costa Rica on Friday and brought the South American giants one step closer to guaranteeing safe passage out of Group E.

Costa Rica managed to hold fast for the full 90 minutes of normal play thanks to a solid display from goalkeeper Keylor Navas but one minute into stoppage time, Barça's Coutinho rescued Brazil, driving through the defense to attack a loose ball in the penalty area, smashing it home between the legs of the Real Madrid man between the posts.