Attention to youth farm clubs, creativity to solve the economic situation and the need for control tools or financial 'fair play' are some of the keys that Latin American football faces, football executives from Colombia, Mexico and Chile told the virtual forum 'Soccerex Connected' on Friday.

"The pandemic has made us reinvent ourselves and the national teams have organized virtual rallies with the youth teams, which allows coaches not to lose contact with the player," said the general secretary of the Mexican Football Federation, Íñigo Riestra, who acknowledged that the pandemic has caused a 50% reduction in the federation's income.