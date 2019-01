Players of the United Arab Emirates celebrate after scoring a goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group A soccer match between UAE and Bahrain in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Mohamed Saad Al-Romaihi (C) of Bahrain celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group A soccer match between UAE and Bahrain in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Mohamed Saad Al-Romaihi (L) of Bahrain scores a goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group A soccer match between UAE and Bahrain in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Ahmed Khalil (2-R) of the United Arab Emirates takes a penalty kick during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group A soccer match between UAE and Bahrain in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Striker Ahmed Khalil delivered a late penalty kick to secure the United Arab Emirates national team a late 1-1 tie against Bahrain in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup opener held at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The 27-year-old Khalil, who took the field in the 81st minute, rescued the hosts, coached by Italian Alberto Zaccheroni, from defeat, forcing the draw in the competition's first Group A duel.