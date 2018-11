Eibar's player Joan Jordan celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Primera Division Liga match between Eibar and Alaves held in Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Nov. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Eibar's midfielder Manu Garcia (L) celebrates the team's first goal during the Primera Division Liga match between Eibar and Alaves held in Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Nov. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Eibar's midfielder Pape Diop (R) celebrates with teammate Joan Jordan (L) after scoring the team's second goal during the Primera Division Liga match between Eibar and Alaves held in Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Nov. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Eibar's midfielder Pape Diop (C-L, on the floor) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal as Alaves' player Guillermo Maripan (R) reacts on the floor during the Primera Division Liga match between Eibar and Alaves held at Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, Nov. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

A stoppage-time header from midfielder Papakouli Diop gave Eibar a late 2-1 win over Alaves in the Basque Country derby on Sunday, earning its first La Liga victory in four games.

Video assistant referee gave Alaves an early lead, reversing the decision on the field and awarding a goal for Manu Garcia's header just three minutes into the match.