Iraq supporters attend the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Iraq and Vietnam in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Players of Iraq celebrate after the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Iraq and Vietnam in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Ali Adnan (R) of Iraq celebrates with teammates after scoring during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Iraq and Vietnam in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Defender Ali Adnan Tuesday scored a last-minute winner for Iraq, leading his national team to defeat Vietnam 3-2 in a 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group D contest held at Zayed Sports City Stadium in the United Arab Emirates capital.

After completing Group D's first round matches, Iraq holds the second spot in the group standings with three points, on goal differential behind leader, Iran, who routed first-time Yemen 5-0 Monday.