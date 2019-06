Colombian Radamel Falcao Garcia reacts during the Copa America 2019 Group B soccer match between Colombia and Qatar, at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Colombian Roger Martinez (L) in action against Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb (R) during the Copa America 2019 Group B soccer match between Colombia and Qatar, at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paulo Whitaker

Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (R) in action during the Copa America 2019 Group B soccer match between Colombia and Qatar, at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb concedes the deciding goal during the Copa America 2019 Group B soccer match between Colombia and Qatar, at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Colombian Duvan Zapata (C) in action against Bassam Al-Rawi (R) of Qatar during the Copa America 2019 Group B soccer match between Colombia and Qatar, at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

A late goal by Duvan Zapata after a cross from James Rodriguez gave Colombia a 1-0 win against a courageous Qatar team on Wednesday, qualifying them for the quarterfinals of the 2019 Copa America in Brazil.

Colombia, focused throughout the match on circling Qatar's goal, scored their winner five minutes before the end, when James delivered a brilliant floating cross to Zapata's head and the Atalanta striker from Bergamo netted the sole goal of the game.