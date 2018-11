Portland Timbers player Diego Valeri (left) vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic on Aug. 2, 2017, during the Major League Soccer All-Star Game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez (L) of Argentina in action against Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco (R) of Argentina during the second half of an MLS soccer game between New York City FC and Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (L) of Argentina in action against New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Ryan Meara (R) during the first half of a Major League Soccer game between the New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Latin American players figure to play key roles throughout the remainder of the 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs, which will resume on Sunday with Conference Semifinal action.

More than 50 Latin American players are on the rosters of the eight Major League Soccer teams that are in the Conference Semifinals: Atlanta United, New York City FC, the New York Red Bulls, the Columbus Crew, the Seattle Sounders, the Portland Timbers, Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake.