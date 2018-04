Joaquin Niemann of Chile hits his tee shot on the fifteenth hole during the final practice round at the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the second practice round at the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Angel Cabrera of Argentina hits his tee shot on the fifteenth hole during the final practice round at the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Argentine Angel Cabrera, Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas and Chile's Joaquin Niemann will carry the banner for Latin American golf at The Masters, which will get under way at the Augusta National Golf Club here Thursday.

"Everything's important here - how you start and how you finish. I'll try to do the very best I can," the 48-year-old Cabrera, one of Argentina's best-ever golfers and winner of this major tournament in 2009, said.