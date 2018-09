Brazilian judoka David Moura (second from left), poses after winning gold in the heavyweight category at the 2014 South American Games in Santiago, Chile. He is joined by Venezuela's Pedro Pineda (left, silver medalist in the heavyweight division) and the two bronze medalists - Ecuador's Freddy Figueroa (second from right) and Colombia's Luis Salazar (right). EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

While the Japanese and Europeans figure to dominate the upcoming World Judo Championships, several competitors from Latin America will be medal hopefuls in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Brazil's David Moura will be one of the favorites in a heavyweight division left wide open by the absence of French eight-time world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Teddy Riner, who has decided not compete in Baku or the 2019 world championships.