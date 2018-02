Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (C) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard Jerian Grant (L) as he attempts to shoot over Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (R) in the second half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (C) maneuvers between Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson (R) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (L) in the second half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (2L) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (2R) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica of Serbia (R) as Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis (L) watches in the second half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine made three free throws with 18 seconds left to seal his team's win against the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-113 at the United Center on Friday.

LaVine top-scored with 35 points against his former team and was backed by center Robin Lopez, who added 19 points for the Bulls, who snapped a six-game losing streak with the win.