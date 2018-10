Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. (L) fends off Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams (R) as he holds a rebound during the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (L) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum of France (C) and Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (L) shoots on Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (2-R) shoots over Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller (2-L) during the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine scored 32 points leading his team to a 112-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets making it their first win of the new season on Wednesday.

Cameron Payne also scored 21 points for the Bulls (1-3) and the reserve Jabari Parker nearly scored a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.