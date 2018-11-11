Chicago Bulls guard Antonio Blakeney (L) battles Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (R) for a loose ball during the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

epa07156971 Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. (L) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (R) battle for a rebound during the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls guard Shaquille Harrison (C, top) scores against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Zach LaVine scored 24 points on Saturday as the Chicago Bulls edged out the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-98, handing the latter their fifth defeat on the trot.

Wendell Carter and Ryan Arcidiacono also contributed 15 points each for the Bulls.