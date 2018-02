Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis (L) shoots on Orlando Magic guard Mario Hezonja of Croatia (C) and Orlando Magic forward Marreese Speights (R) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier of France (C) drives between Chicago Bulls guard Justin Holiday (R) and Chicago Bulls guard Jerian Grant (L) in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls guard David Nwaba (R) shoots on Orlando Magic guard Arron Afflalo (L) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Shooting Guard Zach LaVine won the game for the Chicago Bulls after he stole the ball in the closing seconds and finished with a dunk on Monday to beat the Orlando Magic 105-101 in a bottom of the table clash in the Eastern Conference.

Finnish power forward Lauri Markkanen was the leading scorer with 21 points for the Bulls, who squandered an 18-point lead in the 4th quarter but in the end managed to snatch their second win in three games.