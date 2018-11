Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton (L) of the Bahamas shoots on Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono (C) and Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. (R) during the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (R) watches as Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (L) shoots during the NBA basketball game between the Phoenix Suns and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots during the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Zach LaVine on Wednesday top-scored with 29 points for the Chicago Bulls in their 124-116 win against the Phoenix Suns.

The Bulls (5-13), second-last in the Central Division standings, were also boosted by a strong performance by Jabari Parker, who had 20 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists.