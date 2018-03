Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (R) in action against Chicago Bulls forward Noah Vonleh (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 11 March 2018. The Bulls defeated the Hawks. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 11 March 2018. The Bulls defeated the Hawks. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince reacts after being fouled by the Chicago Bulls during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 11 March 2018. The Bulls defeated the Hawks. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (L) of Finland dunks against Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon (C) and Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 11 March 2018. The Bulls defeated the Hawks. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 11 March 2018. The Bulls defeated the Hawks. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Atlanta Hawks guard Jaylen Morris reacts after injuring his left ankle during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 11 March 2018. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn (R) in action against Atlanta Hawks guard Isaiah Taylor (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 11 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Zach LaVine on Sunday scored 21 points, including four free throws in the final 17 seconds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-129.

Chicago Bulls' forward Bobby Portis also scored 21 points and Lauri Markkanen 19 points and eight rebounds for their team.