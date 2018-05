Flamengo's Paolo Guerrero celebrates after scoring against Universidad Catolica during a Copa Libertadores match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 3, 2017. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

The lawyer representing Peru national soccer team captain Paolo Guerrero in a hearing this week before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said here Tuesday that he and his client were confident that the striker will be cleared to play in next month's World Cup in Russia.

Prior to traveling to Lausanne for Thursday's hearing, Pedro Fida told EFE in Geneva that Guerrero is "very calm and very confident."