Mexican defender Miguel Layun undertaking a medical test before signing his contract with the Sevilla FC in Seville, Spain, on Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jesus Spinola HANDOUT

Sevilla's newly signed defender Miguel Layun said Tuesday said that he aspires to play as much as possible and remain with the Spanish club for the long haul.

The Mexican defender came from Portugal's Porto on loan until June, but the deal includes a purchase option.