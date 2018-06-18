Marvin Plattenhardt of Germany (L) and Miguel Layun of Mexico in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Mexico left-back Miguel Layún on Monday billed his national team's 1-0 victory over defending World Cup champion Germany in its opening group stage game in Russia as historic, although he insisted it was no basis on which to become complacent.

Layún, 29, who plies his trade with Spanish Primera Liga side Sevilla on loan from Porto, spoke with EFE a day after Mexico beat the odds by opening its Russia campaign with a win over Die Mannschaft who, for all its combined experience on the pitch, found no response to Hirving Lozano's 35th minute goal, which capped off an expert display of counter-attack soccer in the first half.