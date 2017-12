Fiorentina's Khouma Babacar (L) and Lazio's Lucas Leiva fight for tha ball during Italy Cup quarter-finals soccer match SS Lazio vs ACF Fiorentina at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Fiorentina's Khouma Babacar (L) and Lazio's Bastos duel for the ball during Italy Cup quarter-finals soccer match SS Lazio vs ACF Fiorentina at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (L) and Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic jump for a header during Italy Cup quarter-finals soccer match SS Lazio vs ACF Fiorentina at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Lazio's Ciro Immobile (L) and his head coach Simone Inzaghi celebrate the victory (1-0) at the end of the Italy Cup quarter-finals soccer match SS Lazio vs ACF Fiorentina at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Fiorentina's goalkeeper Marco Sportiello show his dejection at the end of the Italy Cup quarter-finals soccer match SS Lazio vs ACF Fiorentina at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Lazio's team players greets the supporters at the end of the Italy Cup quarter-finals soccer match SS Lazio vs ACF Fiorentina at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Lazio edged Fiorentina 1-0 here Tuesday to become the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the Coppa Italia.

Playing in front of 30,000 people at Rome's Olympic stadium, the hosts took an early lead thanks to Senad Lulic's goal in the 6th minute.