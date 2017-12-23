Crotone's Adrian Stoian (L) and Lazio's Adam Marusic (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match SS Lazio vs FC Crotone at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, on Dec. 23, 2017. EFE-EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Lazio's Jordan Lukaku (L) celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match SS Lazio vs FC Crotone at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, on Dec. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Lazio's Ciro Immobile (L) celebrates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match SS Lazio vs FC Crotone at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, on Dec. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Lazio's players celebrate the 1-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match SS Lazio vs FC Crotone at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, on Dec. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

With four goals in the second half, Lazio on Saturday defeated Crotone 4-0 in the 18th round of the Italian soccer league's first division, the Serie A.

After a scoreless first half, Jordan Lukaku netted the opening goal in the 56th minute.