Inter Milan's defender Joao Miranda (L) and Lazio's midfielder Senad Lulic struggle for the ball during their Coppa Italia quarter final soccer match at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 31 January 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Inter Milan's forward Mauro Emanuel Icardi (L) and Lazio's midfielder Lucas Leiva Pezzini struggle for the ball during their Coppa Italia quarter final soccer match at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 31 January 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Lazio's midfielder Lucas Leiva Pezzini celebrates after scoring the winning penalty during the Coppa Italia quarter final soccer match between Inter Milan and Lazio Rome at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 31 January 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Lazio players celebrate after winning the Coppa Italia quarter final soccer match between Inter Milan and Lazio Rome at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 31 January 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Lazio eliminated Inter Milan on Thursday after a penalty shootout and qualified for the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia, after a match that ended 0-0 in regulation and 1-1 after an extra time, when Lazio's Ciro Immobile scored first and then Milan tied with a penalty by Argentina's Mauro Icardi in the last minute.

Icardi's goal gave hope to Inter, but a mistake from the eleven meter spot of their Belgian Radja Nainggolan, followed by the successful score of Brazilian Lucas Leiva, gave Lazio, Sevilla's opponent in the final sixteenth of the European League, a hard-fought victory.