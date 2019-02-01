Lazio eliminated Inter Milan on Thursday after a penalty shootout and qualified for the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia, after a match that ended 0-0 in regulation and 1-1 after an extra time, when Lazio's Ciro Immobile scored first and then Milan tied with a penalty by Argentina's Mauro Icardi in the last minute.
Icardi's goal gave hope to Inter, but a mistake from the eleven meter spot of their Belgian Radja Nainggolan, followed by the successful score of Brazilian Lucas Leiva, gave Lazio, Sevilla's opponent in the final sixteenth of the European League, a hard-fought victory.